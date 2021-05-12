Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Raised by Raymond James

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CSFB set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.40.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$74.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.48. The company has a market cap of C$42.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$41.50 and a 12-month high of C$75.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.18%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

