Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

PENN opened at $83.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

