Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Reduced by Analyst

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian increased their target price on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.90.

TSE:STN opened at C$53.89 on Monday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$59.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The firm has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.29.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Also, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,354.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

