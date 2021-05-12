Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

