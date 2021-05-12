Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after buying an additional 2,867,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 758.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,475 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

