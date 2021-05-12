Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $124,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,363 shares of company stock worth $2,154,370. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

