Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Cut by Analyst

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Medical REIT in a report released on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $838.96 million, a PE ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

