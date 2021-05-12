QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QCOM traded down $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $125.32. The company had a trading volume of 327,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

