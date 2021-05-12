Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives $48.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.91.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

