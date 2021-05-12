QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,267,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,503,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

