Quark (QRK) Price Up 1,073.5% Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $28.73 million and $4,916.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 1,073.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3,478.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

