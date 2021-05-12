Qubitica Market Cap Reaches $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00081840 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002995 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.15 or 0.00622364 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

