Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

QH opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

