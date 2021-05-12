Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 36764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

QRTEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

