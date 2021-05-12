Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.10. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 1,140 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

