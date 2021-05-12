Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $12.38

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $13.55. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 314 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

