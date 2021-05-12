Qwertycoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $748.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $748.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

