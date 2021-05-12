R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Shares of RCM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 112,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

