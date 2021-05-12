RADA Electronic Industries’ (RADA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RADA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.43 million, a P/E ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.