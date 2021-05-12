Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

