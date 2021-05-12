Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.60

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $18.51. Rand Capital shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 1,462 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 132.02, a current ratio of 132.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 85.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

