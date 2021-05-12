Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.62

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 21084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Get Range Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.