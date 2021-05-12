Rapids (RPD) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.40 Billion

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $2,657.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 100,524.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

