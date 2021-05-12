RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Posts Earnings Results

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 109,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $151,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

