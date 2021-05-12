Raymond James Boosts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $135.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

RYAAY opened at $117.76 on Monday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after acquiring an additional 290,956 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ryanair by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its position in Ryanair by 10.1% during the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,242,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,885,000 after acquiring an additional 113,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ryanair by 1,412.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ryanair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

