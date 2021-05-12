Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$30.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

