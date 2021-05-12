Raymond James Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $200.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.15.

NYSE:APTV opened at $140.63 on Monday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 830.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,479,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Aptiv by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

