Raymond James Increases Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.75

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.71 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

