Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Steven M. Raney Sells 2,000 Shares

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RJF stock opened at $133.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

