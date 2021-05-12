Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.30 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.34.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$174.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.60.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

