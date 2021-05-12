Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.