Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 471 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $617.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $686.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.66 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $594.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,153 shares of company stock valued at $72,646,169. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

