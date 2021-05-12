Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 10,006 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after acquiring an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after buying an additional 122,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

