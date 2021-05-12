Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 7,104 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 804.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

