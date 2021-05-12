Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) PT Raised to $36.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

