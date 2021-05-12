Reach (LON:RCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $249.13

Reach plc (LON:RCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 249.13 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 146084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.19).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Reach in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Numis Securities increased their target price on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of £722.44 million and a PE ratio of -26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.63.

Reach Company Profile (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

