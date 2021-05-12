Reach plc (LON:RCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.26

Reach plc (LON:RCH) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.63. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RCH opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Wednesday. Reach has a 52 week low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.13 ($3.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £714.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51.

RCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities raised their target price on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Reach in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

