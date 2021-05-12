Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2021 – MP Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/29/2021 – MP Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/28/2021 – MP Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/26/2021 – MP Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – MP Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/20/2021 – MP Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

4/1/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – MP Materials had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

MP opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.60.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

