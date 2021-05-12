Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roxgold (ROXG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Roxgold (TSE: ROXG):

4/27/2021 – Roxgold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Roxgold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$3.30 to C$2.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Roxgold had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.30 to C$2.80. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Roxgold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.40.

4/20/2021 – Roxgold had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.90. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Roxgold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.40 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Roxgold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Roxgold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.40 price target on the stock.

ROXG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.13. 267,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,925. The firm has a market capitalization of C$798.29 million and a P/E ratio of 34.35. Roxgold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

