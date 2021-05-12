Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: FSNUY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/27/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

4/22/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

4/21/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

4/13/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

3/15/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

FSNUY opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.