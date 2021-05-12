Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Puma (PUM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Puma (ETR: PUM):

4/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €94.00 ($110.59) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Puma was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.20 ($117.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Puma was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Puma was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Puma was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Puma was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.20 ($117.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Puma was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Puma was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:PUM traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €88.50 ($104.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €87.97 and a 200 day moving average of €86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion and a PE ratio of 87.11. Puma Se has a twelve month low of €55.04 ($64.75) and a twelve month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

