Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) PT Raised to $20.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCPUF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCPUF opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21. Recipe Unlimited has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $17.01.

Recipe Unlimited Company Profile

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

