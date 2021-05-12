Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

