Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

