Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RRR. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $39.75 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 594.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 349.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 75,420 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

