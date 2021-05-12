Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 21.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.39.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,216.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.87.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

