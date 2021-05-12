RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.22

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $6.00. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 175,507 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.71.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,892,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.