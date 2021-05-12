Refereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.18 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $90.18 million and $73,165.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00084213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $588.38 or 0.01066506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00070046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00110496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.78 or 0.10277100 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

