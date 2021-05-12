Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regis were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Regis by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Regis by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 37,261 shares in the last quarter.

RGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSE:RGS opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $326.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

