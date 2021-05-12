Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 123,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 982,779 shares.The stock last traded at $13.08 and had previously closed at $18.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REKR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 1,216.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

